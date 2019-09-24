Two men sentenced in Grady Co. child molestation cases

By: Asia Wilson | WALB News

September 23, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) — Two Grady County men are now behind bars for separate molestation cases.

Prosecutors said the men were recently convicted of assaulting girls under the age of 12.

Bobby Williams was sentenced to life plus 30 years to be served consecutively on charges of rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy and more.

Prosecutors said the victim was raped multiple times.

Jose Carillo has also been convicted of child molestation, along with the aggravated sexual battery.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors said they’re seeking to prosecute more cases in the future.

“The sad thing about these cases is the victim, more likely than not, are always going to have emotional and sometimes physical scars that they’ve had inflicted on them. And that’s why we always think it’s imperative that the court sentences the defendants to the harshest penalty that we could possibly get,” said Joe Mulholland, the district attorney for the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.

Prosecutors said the men were found guilty by a jury last week during their respective trials.

