Two military wives, florists work to make Valentine's Day special

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 14, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valentine's Day can be tough for some of those spending the day apart from their loved ones. But it's not getting two Valdosta military wives down.

Inside a local flower shop, customers can find arrangements of all sorts, chocolates, balloons and two employees working tirelessly to make Valentine's Day special for those in love.

But they have two unique love stories of their own.

Sara Bolin and her husband, Stu, spoke over FaceTime Friday morning from about 7,000 miles apart. Stu serves in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed.

"Because we’re kind of like on opposite schedules, we connected this morning when it was 5 a.m. here and in the middle of the day there in Saudi Arabia. So he got to say Happy Valentine’s Day, and we got to talk this morning. So that was awesome," Sara said.

Sara works with Hailey Hambright at the Flower Gallery. Hailey's husband, Christian, joined the Air Force as well about one year ago. He's preparing for his first deployment within the next few weeks.

"It has been something completely foreign for the both of us," Hailey said. "We're very used to being close to each other at all times, and then for him to go through Boot Camp and technical school, it was definitely a lot of trials and tribulations. But it's something that's made us so much stronger as a couple."

She's a firm believer that, "Distance makes the heart grow founder".

She also says meeting Sara felt like fate: both sharing a passion for flowers, a military love and eight-year anniversaries this Valentine's week.

