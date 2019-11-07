Two motion pictures filming in downtown Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 7, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) --Two large movie productions are underway in Thomasville.

City Tourism says it's a first for the area and the projected impact is around $1 million to local business.

"This is so new to Thomasville. People can't help, but stop and look. They're seeing the film crews set up in this neighborhood and at this street," said Bonnie Hayes, Tourism Manager.

The movies being filmed are called 'Rising Tiger' and 'Quiet in my Town'.

Thursday, production lights, multiple cameras, and action were filling blocked off parts of Warren Avenue.

Noble Road Productions were on set filming a screenplay written by local resident and director, Michael Carney.

"Truly, it's the people in the community that have embraced us and that make us way better than what we would be in a bigger city. You just don't get that kind of connectivity," said Carney.

He says Thomasville is also the perfect setting for Quiet in my Town. The new movie they've been filming locally since October.

"It's one of those small towns where when you look under the covers a little bit you see everything is not perfect," explained Carney. "The good news is there's healing and hope and redemption and love that comes into play."

The movie is one of two productions bringing up to 100 new visitors to the area.

Tourism says the crews are staying and spending local over a span of around two months.

Both companies have also hired several local people for jobs on set or as extras in the movies.

Tiger Rising, a screenplay based off the book, is bringing several popular actors to Thomasville. Some of the movie's leading actors are Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, and Katherine McPhee.

Some of the leading actors in Quiet in my Town are Johnathon Schaech and Annabeth Gish.