Two options on table for downtown Valdosta bypass

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A route for trucks to bypass downtown Valdosta is back on the table.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is now weighing these two options south of downtown.

The city is looking at how to get trucks out of downtown but, because the corridor is federally designed as a truck route, the city can't impose any regulations on truck traffic.

Hill Ave. and Central Ave. are the main route for anyone to get through downtown Valdosta, from cars to semi-trucks. G-DOT estimates that more than 1,200 semis take this road every single day.

The department is looking at two potential routes; the first option is to extend the Saint Augustine Road railroad overpass, a project slated to start in 2028.

It would then go all around the industrial area south of downtown.

Option two would build an overpass over I-75, west of downtown and meeting back up with Highway 84, near the inner perimeter.

"It destroys the character of downtown, quite honestly," said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle. "We have so many functions down here now, if you have a function on the courthouse square you can't hear the music being played and things like that because of the truck traffic, and it's dangerous. "

G-DOT officials expect the first option to cost around $55 million.

The second option would cost almost double that.

While this is a big step forward in making a bypass happen, there is still a long road ahead before any construction is underway. There will be opportunities for public input as the project moves forward.

The two project options are now moving onto the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization to find out more about funding and engineering studies.