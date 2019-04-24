Two pedestrians hit by vehicle on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two pedestrians have been hit by a vehicle along West Tennessee Street, the Leon County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The accident happened around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Tennessee Capital Boulevard. The intersection is just west of the intersection of Capital Circle NW.

Leon County Deputy Dave Teems says the two pedestrians were hurt but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Witnesses tell me the two pedestrians were a man and a woman. They describe what they saw as “tragic” @WCTV — Alicia Turner (@AliciaT_WCTV) April 24, 2019

LCSO and the Tallahassee Police Department are currently on the scene.

Eastbound traffic on West Tennessee Street is currently blocked at the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

We have a reporter at the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.