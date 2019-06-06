Two people accused of breaking into Jackson County home

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to an alleged home burglary.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Reddoch Road.

JCSO says a man was checking on a family home on Reddoch Road when he saw an unfamiliar man and woman leave the residence and begin walking east. He said the two people then turned and walked into a wooded area.

The victim told authorities there was an unknown car parked behind the home, and the back door appeared to have been forced opened.

Deputies enlisted help from the Department of Corrections canine tracking unit. The sheriff's office says the tracking unit was able to locate the suspects in a nearby wooded area.

James Tillman McCroan, 35, and Dayna Pumphrey, 31, were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. They are currently being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.