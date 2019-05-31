Two people airlifted after being attacked by group of dogs in Jackson County

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 31, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Three people were transported to the hospital, including two who had to be airlifted, following a dog attack in Jackson County.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded around 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 5000 block of Damascus Church Road in reference to a dog bite.

JCSO says Caron Harris, 65, and William Harris, 63, had been attacked by several dogs, causing "extensive damage." A person riding by on an ATV was also bitten by the dogs.

Caron Harris and William Harris were airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries. The ATV driver was treated for minor injuries.

Jackson County Animal Control was able to contain the dogs. The sheriff's office has not confirmed who the dogs belong to or how the attack began.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Graceville Police Department assisted deputies on the scene.