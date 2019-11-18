Two people arrested for vandalism in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 18, 2019
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Suwannee County Sheriff's Office arrests a 19-year-old and a juvenile for vandalizing Little River Springs several weeks ago.
An anonymous tip lead to SCSO making contact with 19-year-old Dakoda Lukas Wale about his involvement with graffiti damage appearing at Little River Springs.
Wale confessed to being responsible for a majority of the graffiti.
As the interview continued, a 17-year-old was deemed a suspect.
That teen also admitted their involvement in vandalizing Little River Springs.
That teen is not pictured or identified because of their status as a minor.
Wale was arrested and faces charges of felony criminal mischief.
The 17-year-old is also being charged.