Two people killed in early morning crash on I-75 in Valdosta

By: Dave Miller | WALB News

November 12, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) —Two people were killed in a motor vehicle accident on I-75 southbound near mile marker 15 at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Georgia State Patrol says.

A passenger car and a tractor-trailer caught fire and were put out by the Valdosta and Lowndes County fire departments.

Two occupants of the car where pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was checked by EMS but reported no injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

The coroner’s office was able to identify the occupants of the passenger car. However, those names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death at this time appears to be from injuries sustained during the traffic collision.

“Thanks to the Valdosta and Lowndes County fire units for a swift response and great teamwork," said Coroner Austin Fiveash. "These types of calls are hard. Hard on everyone that answers that call, firemen, medics, troopers, coroners, tow truck operators, dispatchers, everyone."

Fiveash says he's sending his thoughts and prayers to the families who lost a loved one.

“Although tragic, I am proud of our fire guys and thanks to them, we are able to get the victims home to family. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. No one should have to get that news and my heart breaks for them. I hope our community will join me in lifting them up in our thoughts and prayers,” Fiveash said.

