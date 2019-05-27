Two recent high school graduates die in traffic crash while visiting Peru

By: Associated Press

May 27, 2019

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Two teens who recently graduated from high school in Florida have died in a crash while traveling in Peru.

Southeast High School in Bradenton tweeted that Albert Ales and Zachary Morris were killed Friday while exploring in Peru.

The 18-year-olds had recently graduated from the school's International Baccalaureate program.

News outlets reported that the teens were on motorbikes when they hit a public transportation bus.

They were traveling to Saqsaywaman archaeological park in Cusco, Peru.

The teens were taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.

