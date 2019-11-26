Two religious leaders announce support for Major Revell to be TPD Chief

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two religious leaders are throwing their support behind Major Lawrence Revell for the new Tallahassee Police Chief.

Reverend Dr. Joseph Wright and Revered Dr. Robert Butler Jr. hosted a press conference, backing Major Revell as a candidate.

Both leaders said they believe Revell is the best choice for the job because of his background; he grew up in Tallahassee, attended FAMU and has worked at TPD for years.

"I find him to have high moral and ethical standards and a heart for Tallahassee," said Wright.

"A man that is well-qualified that lived in the community and worked in the community and knows the community would be a better fit for the community," said Butler.

Reverend Dr. Wright cited Revell's family policing background and his children.

"He, of all people, is deeply concerned about the rising of crime in Tallahassee," he said.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor has led protests against Major Revell related to a 1996 officer-involved shooting.

Reverend Dr. Joseph Wright said Revell has been exonerated, and the community should not hold the incident against him.

"He is not a racist. It's obvious that if you go back and look at the 23 year history, that he was not the perpetrator of that crime, he is the victim of that crime, yet he was in a position try to defend himself, and certainly I must think that would be plausible, anybody would have done in that situation," said Wright.

Both leaders said they want a police chief who will be active and progressive, driving down the crime rate in the community.

Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes is not supporting a specific candidate, but urged the community to come together behind the eventual choice.

"I think it's important that we talk more about solidarity and unity in this community," said Holmes. "Whoever the City Manager appoints, let's positively, affirmatively support that person. Because he will be the chief for all of us."

The other two remaining candidates are St. Petersburg Deputy Chief Antonio Gilliam and TPD Major Lonnie Scott.

City Manager Reese Goad has said he will make his final choice within the next two weeks.