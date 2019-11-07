Two sentenced for child abuse in Decatur County

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- A man and the mother of two children pled guilty to several charges of child abuse in Decatur County Superior Court this week, District Attorney Joe Mulholland said in a release Thursday.

Bobby Edward Hand and the mother, Lawren Dnae Green, were charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children after one child sustained a broken leg, and both were found bruised over much of their bodies.

One had hot water poured on him and they were assaulted with a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office. These assaults happened from December 2018 to March 2019.

Hand was sentenced to 40 years to serve in prison by Judge Kevin Chason. The judge sentenced Green to 20 years, with two to be served at the Decatur County jail.