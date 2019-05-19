Two seriously injured after crash in Suwannee County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Suwannee County that seriously injured two people from Alabama.

The crash happened on I-10 East near mile marker 271 earlier this morning (Sunday). Troopers say a 2015 Volvo Semi hauling a trailer was traveling on I-10 East in the right lane. A 2016 Ford Focus was travelling behind it in the left lane, and was driven by 23-year-old Paul Butler of Dothan, Alabama.

FHP says the Focus changed lanes and hit the left-rear part of the semi-trailer. The Focus then overturned several times and landed upright in the right eastbound lane. Both Butler and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaleel Millender of Kinsey, Alabama, were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.