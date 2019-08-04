Two seriously injured in crash while trying to avoid deer

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 4, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Thompson Valley Road that left two people seriously injured.

Troopers say the vehicle, driven by 72-year-old Rosa Scott, was heading westbound on Thompson Valley Road when a deer leaped from the shoulder onto the roadway. Scott tried to swerve out of the way of the deer, but lost control and hit a tree on the north shoulder.

FHP says one other person was inside the vehicle during the time of the accident, 29-year-old Steven Scott Jr. Both are at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital being treated for serious injuries.