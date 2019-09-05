Two stud quarterbacks set to duel as T'Wolves host Seminoles

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Through two weeks of the season, the Seminoles of Florida High have looked the part of state title contenders, playing great defense and putting up points at will on offense, with Willie Taggart Jr. adjusting smoothly to his role as starting quarterback.

But Friday against Chiles, the Noles know the guy under center for the other team, Garrett Greene, provides plenty of problems and to win, they'll need to contain the dynamic West Virginia commit.

"He's a heck of a player, he's going to make plays," said Florida High head coach, Jarrod Hickman. "I think you've just got to try to limit those and slow him down as best you can. He's a super competitor a kid that can run it and throw it. He's gonna make plays, we know that our kids know that we've just got to do a good job of trying not to give up big plays and try to minimize those as much as we can."

