Two students charged following threats made at Cairo High

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2019

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) -- A 16-year-old female Cairo High School student and a 14-year-old male Washington Middle School student have been charged with disrupting public school after a threat was made towards Cairo High School.

The Cairo Police Department says on May 7 around 1 p.m., officers from the Cairo Police Department, Grady County Sheriff’s Department and Grady County School Police received information that a 16-year-old CHS student shared a post on social media. Authorities say the post informed of a potential shooting which would occur at the school on the same day, further stating she wasn't present at the school that day because she didn't want to be involved in the incident.

Officials say after confirming the student was not present at school that day and having realized a threat was issued, the school was placed on lockdown.

Authorities say it was determined the threat was a result of rumors which started after a physical altercation on the previous day.

