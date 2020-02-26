Two students suspended, charged with making written threat in connection to Taylor County High School photo

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says two students have been suspended from Taylor County High School following the air-dropping of a threatening photo.

Taylor County Deputies say the photo, which depicts what officials say is a photoshopped gun pointed at a black student with a racist caption underneath, was taken several days earlier and, following a two-day investigation, the source of the photo was identified.

Although authorities have not publicly identified the student, TCSO did say the photo was created and edited by a 14-year-old student.

Officials say the editing of the photo took place between two to four weeks prior to the photo being air dropped.

TCSO says the student who air dropped the photo on Monday has also been identified, but not publicly.

Deputies say the two students have both been suspended by the Taylor County School District, pending a school board hearing to determine further action.

Officials say the case is being forwarded to the State Attorney's office for review, and both have been charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Authorities ask anyone with any further information regarding this incident are asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Bell at Taylor County High School or Lieutenant Gina Deeson.

The full release from TCSO, which was posted to their Facebook page, can be read below.