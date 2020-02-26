Two students suspended, charged with making written threat in connection to Taylor County High School photo

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
February 26, 2020
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says two students have been suspended from Taylor County High School following the air-dropping of a threatening photo.
Taylor County Deputies say the photo, which depicts what officials say is a photoshopped gun pointed at a black student with a racist caption underneath, was taken several days earlier and, following a two-day investigation, the source of the photo was identified.
Although authorities have not publicly identified the student, TCSO did say the photo was created and edited by a 14-year-old student.
Officials say the editing of the photo took place between two to four weeks prior to the photo being air dropped.
TCSO says the student who air dropped the photo on Monday has also been identified, but not publicly.
Deputies say the two students have both been suspended by the Taylor County School District, pending a school board hearing to determine further action.
Officials say the case is being forwarded to the State Attorney's office for review, and both have been charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.
Authorities ask anyone with any further information regarding this incident are asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Bell at Taylor County High School or Lieutenant Gina Deeson.
The full release from TCSO, which was posted to their Facebook page, can be read below.
"Monday morning, February 24, 2020, during a second period class, a Taylor County High School student “air dropped” a disturbing photo to the phones of several other students in the class. The photo has since been circulated through social media and news media outlets.
The photo, which depicted students seated in their seats in a fourth period class, was determined to have been taken several days earlier. However, a hand holding a handgun had been edited into the photo, as well as a banner with a racial slur attached.
Following a thorough two day investigation, the source of the photo has been identified and revealed the photo was created and edited by a fourteen-year-old student. It was also determined that the photo and editing took place approximately 2-4 weeks prior to the “air drop”. The fourteen-year-old student shared the photo with his circle of friends, who in turn distributed it to others.
The student who “air-dropped” the photo on Monday, February 24, 2020 has also been identified.
The Taylor County School District has suspended both students pending a school board hearing to determine further action.
The sheriff’s office investigative case is being forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review, both students charged with a violation of Florida Statute 836.10 (Written Threats to Kill, Do Bodily injury, or Conduct a Mass Shooting or an Act of Terrorism), a second degree felony.
Anyone with any further information regarding this incident are asked to contact Lieutenant Steve Bell at Taylor County High School or Lieutenant Gina Deeson.
Parents are urged to monitor their child’s social media accounts/cell phone activity and speak with their children, warning them of the seriousness of the consequences from this type of behavior.
If you see something, say something."