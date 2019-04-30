Two teens arrested on vehicle theft, firearms charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers on charges of vehicle theft as well as possession of weapons and drugs.

Officials say deputies responded to the 3200 block of Sugarberry Way in response to a stolen vehicle and conducted surveillance on the teenagers, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old Darien Kimble, get into the car.

LCSO says both were taken into custody without incident and both were on probation at the time of their arrest.

Deputies say inside the car, deputies found a firearm and several electronics.

Officials say another firearm was located inside the residence on Sugarberry Way.

Kimbe is facing charges of grand theft motor vehicle, possession of weapon by a delinquent, possession of less than 20g of marijuana and a violation of probation.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of trespassing in a conveyance, possession of less than 20g of marijuana and two violation of probation charges (grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm).