Two teens arrested, stolen firearm recovered following chase

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says two teenagers are in custody following a chase through Leon and Gadsden counties early Sunday morning.

FHP says around 2:39 a.m., troopers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, being driving by 18-year-old Marique McGriff, under the impression that McGriff was driving under the influence.

Troopers say the vehicle fled northbound into Gadsden County and made several u-turns, was driving recklessly and sideswiped a concrete bridge barrier.

Officials say they were able to get the vehicle to a controlled stop on US Highway 27 and John Yawn Place in Gadsden County.

Authorities say McGriff, as well as his 17-year-old passenger, were taken into custody.

Troopers say a stolen handgun was recovered from the car.

FHP says the two are facing charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence and disobeying a police officer.