Two teens charged in string of burglaries in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Two teenagers are accused of carrying out a series of break-ins in Suwannee County.

On Friday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Haleigh Hightower, of Live Oak, and 19-year-old Karl Chalkley, of McAlpin.

Investigators say the teens carried out at least four burglaries over an eight-day period, stealing guns, electronics and cash.

Hightower is facing four counts of burglary while armed, burglary, three counts of grand theft of a firearm, two counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, two counts of petit theft, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chalkley has been charged with four counts of burglary while armed, burglary, three counts of grand theft of a firearm, two counts of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and two counts of petit theft.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office says most of the stolen property has been recovered.