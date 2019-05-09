Two teens charged with attempted murder in Perry shooting

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) – Two teenagers are now behind bars on attempted murder charges, accused of shooting the victim in the neck behind a business in Perry.

The Perry Police Department says on April 27, 18-year-old Eric Pigford and a 17-year-old male contacted the victim about meeting up behind the Infernal Club.

The victim told officers the two suspects got into his vehicle, but when he tried to turn the inside light on, he was shot in the neck. The victim said he did not understand why the suspects shot him, because they did not steal anything.

Pigford and the juvenile suspect have each been charged with one count of premeditated attempted murder.