Two teens taken to hospital after Wakulla County rollover crash

August 26, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash south of Crawfordville Sunday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

When troopers got to the scene around 8 p.m., Wakulla County Emergency personnel were helping the driver and passenger of an SUV. FHP said the two were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

FHP said it is still investigating the crash and charges are pending.

