Two test positive for COVID-19 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center

By: WALB News 10

March 23, 2020

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- Colquitt Regional Medical Center confirmed Monday that two patients have tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus.

In a press release, CRMC said the patients were tested at a testing location set-up on the Colquitt Regional campus but outside of the hospital.

It also says that both are isolating at home and are not being treated at CRMC.

“To date, Colquitt Regional has performed 25 tests. Of those 25 tests, six were negative, 17 are pending and two were positive. While these are the first cases identified in Colquitt County, there will likely be more,” the press release stated.

Officials with the hospital are urging the public to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on preventing the spread of the virus.

Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update its website with the latest information, hospital officials said in the press release.