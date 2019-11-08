Two thrown from motorcycle, killed during Florida crash

A man died today as a result of a motorcycle crash on Friday. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

By: Associated Press
November 8, 2019

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a man and a woman are dead following a Florida motorcycle crash.

The Ledger reports that 24-year-old Phillip Mouser and his passenger, 22-year-old Tayler Rozelle, died Sunday night at the scene of the Lakeland crash.

Police say Mouser and Rozelle were traveling through an intersection when a car made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing the riders.

No injuries were reported to the car's driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus