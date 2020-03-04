Two tractor trailers crash on I-10

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Two semi trucks collided on Interstate-10 around four Wednesday morning in Leon County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says, a tractor trailer was traveling on east on I-10. The driver, 42-year-old Randy Sanderford, lost control of the truck just before Exit 196. He swerved from the center lane in to the right lane crashing in to another semi.

According to authorities, the front of Sanderford's truck crashed in to the left side of 52-year-old Dilbag Singh's truck. They ended up about another hundred yards down the road. Both trucks were blocking the center and outside lane.

Both men were taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries. No charges have been filed at this time.

