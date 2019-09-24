Two vehicle crash temporarily closes East Orange Avenue and South Adams Street

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department along with the Traffic Homicide Unit is looking for any information regarding a vehicle versus motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

TPD says around 12:09 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area of East Orange Avenue and South Adams Street for a two vehicle crash. They say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with what is considered critical injuries.

TPD is asking any potential witnesses to the crash to call their office at 850-891-4200 and ask for the Traffic Homicide Unit.

