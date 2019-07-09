Two-year-old dies in Moultrie drowning

By: Krista Monk | WALB News 10

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- A two-year-old has died after drowning in a Moultrie apartment pool on Saturday, according to Deputy Colquitt County Coroner Kevin Wimberly.

Wimberly identified the drowning victim as Karlani Head.

Moultrie police said Head slipped out of her home while her mom was cooking dinner and her dad had left the residence.

The two-year-old then wandered around the apartment complex before making her way to the pool, according to officers.

Head then sat on the edge of the pool before easing herself in and that’s when she drowned, police told WALB.

The Moultrie Police Department confirmed that there is surveillance video but will not be releasing it due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

WALB was told that no charges are being filed in this case.