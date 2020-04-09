Tyler Perry pays for seniors' groceries in Georgia and Louisiana

By: CNN

April 9, 2020

(CNN) — You can say some senior shoppers got a Tyler Perry discount Wednesday morning.

The actor-producer covered their grocery bills at dozens of stores in Georgia and Louisiana. Perry picked up the tabs during the senior hour at Kroger and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

This is not the first time that he helped people in need.

Last year, Perry used his private plane to send supplies to hurricane survivors in the Bahamas.

Still, many seniors were in disbelief when they heard he picked up their bills.

"It was amazing to see their reactions. Some people cried, which, of course, I'm very emotional so it made me tear up," Winn-Dixie store manager Suzanne Balaylock said. "Some people were like 'this isn't happening, how can this be this happening, this is just amazing, why would he do this?'"

Perry is a New Orleans native and he currently lives in Atlanta.

