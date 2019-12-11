UCF fraternity brothers accused of forcing blindfolded pledge to do cocaine

By: The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Central Florida in Orlando is accused of forcing a blindfolded pledge to do cocaine in order to join the group.

An incident report says Sigma Chi is accused of forcing the student to do drugs in October and that he was initiated shortly after taking the drug.

A university spokesman says the chapter was suspended for the remainder of the fall semester and the upcoming spring semester in November for an unrelated incident.

