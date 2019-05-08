UGA track athlete pierced by javelin

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 8, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (WCTV) -- University of Georgia sprinter Elija Godwin was pierced by a javelin on Tuesday during a running drill.

Despite the freak nature of the injury, Godwin is expected to make a full recover.

Dawgs247's Jake Rowe reports Godwin, a freshman athlete, was doing backwards sprints on the track when he fell into the rear end of a javelin that was left on the ground, resting at an angle.

Rowe says Godwin was pierced in the back, just below his left shoulder blade.

The report says UGA Police as well as National AMS and the Athens-Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene and Godwin was later transported to a local hospital.

Rowe says witnesses stated seeing Godwin bleeding from both the wound as well as orally and writes a police report on the incident notes he lost a "substantial" amount of blood in the incident.

UGA athletics says, in a statement, that he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.