UN chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight

The United Nations chief says he hopes many countries in the world will follow the “remarkable example” of South Korea which he says has been “extremely successful” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to tackle climate change in its recovery from COVID-19.

A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of passengers as they wait in line before boarding airplanes at the domestic flight terminal of Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. South Korean officials have issued public pleas for vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the coronavirus as the nation enters its longest holiday since infections surged in February. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres points to Thursday’s announcement “that there was no new case" of the coronavirus in South Korea.

At the same time, he says, South Korea has presented plans for “a very ambitious green deal” for its recovery from the pandemic, including a ban on new coal-fired plants and a reduction of emissions from existing coal-fired plants.

