UPDATE: 100 homes damaged by Steinhatchee flooding

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The sheriff's office says a state of emergency will remain in effect until Saturday because of flooding in Taylor County. An overnight curfew was lifted on Tuesday.

Officials now estimate 100 homes are affected by flooding, as damage assessments continue. All damage information will be forwarded to the state, the sheriff's office says.

A local non-profit, Sowers of the Seed, is collecting and distributing supplies to flood victims. Items needed include dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies, fans, laundry soap, cleaning cloths, rubber gloves, and baby wipes. Sowers of the Seed may be contacted at 850-295-3787.

The Steinhatchee area saw 30 inches of rain in a four-day period this past weekend. A flood warning remains in effect for the Steinhatchee River.