UPDATE: 150 'severely neglected' dogs rescued in Dixie County begin to seek shelter placement

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The 150 dogs that were rescued from a severe neglect situation in Dixie County on Feb. 26 will begin to be placed in shelters and rescues this week, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society says the following shelter and rescue partners are taking in the animals:

—Leon County Humane Society

—SPCA Tampa Bay

—Humane Society of Tampa Bay

—Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

—Nassau Humane Society

—Humane Society of Sarasota County

—Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

—Humane Society Naples

—North Florida Animal Rescue

“These dogs have already come a long way from the conditions we found them in a couple weeks ago,” said Laura Koivula, deputy manager of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States. “Each day, they’ve grown stronger and we are inspired by their resiliency. We are grateful to our partners for opening their doors to these dogs as they take the next step on their journey and begin to seek homes.”

The dogs began their road to recovery at an undisclosed location with care from the Humane Society, Red Rover and a team of veterinarians.

Authorities say the animals were in a severe neglect situation on a five-acre residential property that includes a dilapidated mobile home and several campers.

“In my nearly 20 years as sheriff, I have never seen conditions of this magnitude,” said Dixie County sheriff Dewey Hatcher said in a press release issued by the humane society.

The dogs, primarily found living outside, appeared to suffer from a lack of basic care and were living in filthy, poor conditions.

All but three of the dogs rescued from the property were surrendered to the Humane Society. According to the Humane Society, the three who were not surrendered will continue to be cared for as the court decides who gets custody.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.