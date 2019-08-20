UPDATE: At least 15 homes damaged by Steinhatchee flooding

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Taylor County emergency officials say at least 15 homes have been damaged by flooding, but that number could increase as damage assessments are completed.

The county remains under a state of emergency, with sheriff’s deputies and firefighters on scene helping people navigate high water.

Suwannee Fire Rescue has deployed its high-water vehicle and rescue boat to the flooded areas. Liberty and Madison counties have sent deputies to help enforce an overnight curfew.

That curfew, in effect since this past weekend, has now been lifted, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

The Steinhatchee river is forecast to crest Tuesday at a ‘moderate flood’ level.

Residents dealing with flood damage are asked to report it to county officials by calling 850-838-3575.