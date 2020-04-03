UPDATE: More than 1000 people tested for COVID at Tallahassee site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than a thousand people have now been tested for COViD-19 at the drive-thru testing site in Tallahassee.

Sample collection peaked this Wednesday, with 127 people tested. As of Thursday evening, 1046 people had been tested since the site opened.

The location opened at the Northwood Centre parking lot on March 18 and has collected samples 11 days.

The drive-thru site is set up to test people who have already been evaluated, and have a physician order for COVID-19 testing. Community wide screening and testing are not available in Tallahassee.

All patients, regardless of results, are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The testing is a joint operation by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Bond Community Health Center, Capital Health Plan, FSU College of Medicine, LabCorp, Leon County Health Department, Neighborhood Medical Center, Patients First, Tallahassee Primary Care Associates and Quest Diagnostics, as well as the City of Tallahassee.

Here are the total daily counts of samples collected at the drive-thru site so far:

—March 18: 70

—March 19: 117

—March 20: 125

—March 23: 116

—March 24: 93

—March 25: 71

---March 26: 74

---March 27: 55

---March 30: 105

---March 31: 0 (closed due to weather)

---April 1: 127

---April 2: 89

The Northwood Centre location is open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.