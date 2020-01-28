UPDATE: Arrest made in Valdosta homicide

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting on South Oak Street.

Police say Rashawn Mays, 30, was shot and killed last Wednesday after an argument at a home in the 700 block of the street. Investigators determined it was someone who knew Mays that shot him.

Detectives got arrest warrants for 19-year-old Shamar Dequan Wilson in connection to the killing on Monday. He was arrested without incident and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

He faces felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm charges.

Valdosta Chief of Police Leslie Manahan says her officers' hard work paid off.

“Our detectives and crime scene personnel have been working non-stop conducting this investigation and processing evidence," Manahan says. "I am extremely proud of the work that our department has done and is continuing to do in this case.”

The department says the case is still active and more charges are pending. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the department at 229-293-3091 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

