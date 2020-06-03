UPDATE: Camilla Tyson plant homicide suspect arrested

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

CAMILLA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomasville Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to Tuesday's deadly shooting at the Tyson plant in Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anwan Dominic Shivers, a 25-year-old Cairo man, was arrested by TPD after he ran away from the scene, the GBI says. He is currently being held in the Mitchell County Jail and charges against him are pending.

The GBI has identified 31-year-old Rondarius Radahn Williams as the employee who was shot and killed. He died from his injuries around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mitchell County Hospital.

The Camilla Police Department and GBI say anyone with more information on this shooting should contact them at 229-336-2201 or 229-225-4090.

