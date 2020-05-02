UPDATE: HCA Healthcare buys Live Oak hospital amid pandemic

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- As of Friday, "Shands Live Oak" is now under new ownership and is re-named "Lake City Medical Center".

According to Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis, Lake City is now the closest place residents in the area will be able to find a full-service hospital.

The Live Oak hospital was acquired by HCA Healthcare North Florida Division.

All non-emergency and inpatient services will be cut while the facility plans to maintain emergency care.

They say the emergency room at Shands Live Oak has been the facility's most utilized service, and the facility will now operate as a stand-alone emergency room.

This move has raised concerns throughout the community since it was announced months ago.

"We'll be losing most of our medical facilities here. We'll be kinda left with nothing," Shirly Notts, a Live Oak resident told WCTV in April.

A few members from the new management team were at the facility on Friday already implementing some of the changes.

Mayor Davis attended a private ribbon-cutting ceremony there Friday morning.

In March, he expressed concern for the Suwannee healthcare workers and the effects the move will have on the community.

"It is a gut-punch to our community," Mayor Davis told WCTV's sister-station WCJB. "Not just the loss of jobs, and I'm sure many of these people who are there will find work elsewhere, but they will still have to travel, so it's really a sad day for our healthcare workers who work there."

However, on Friday, he told WCTV:

"I'm looking forward to having HCA a part of our community. They've made a commitment to upgrade emergency services to Suwannee County. I'm impressed with their enthusiasm to provide excellent healthcare and believe, in the long run, their partnership with our community will be positive."

Another ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held open to the public when it becomes safe for crowds to gather again.

Noah Walker, a spokesperson from HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, says they aim to maintain services the majority of the Live Oak community rely on, telling WCTV:

"We have continued the priority need in the community, which is emergency services, within the same location and with many of the same dedicated colleagues that the community has come to know. Having served this for many years, our goal was to extend care through the operation of Suwannee ER and continue to provide world class care services that are now fully integrated into our regional health system."

He adds almost 40 percent of all inpatient services that had been provided prior to the acquisition, were already cared for by North Florida Regional Medical Center and Lake City Medical Center.

"Our top priority in Suwannee County is to be a continual community partner to serve the needs of the citizens," he said.

We requested on-camera interviews with staff and management at the facility Friday. They declined, saying it's too early in the transition process.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.