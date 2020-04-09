UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run from January

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run on North Monroe Street that happened on January 6.

Troopers arrested 22-year-old Ryan Denzel Smith-Mosley in connection to the crash, the press release says.

Jeremiah Bruce, 26, was the victim of that crash. Troopers said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. that night on Highway 27 near Northmont Drive. Bruce was reportedly walking in the southbound lane when the vehicle, traveling in the same direction, hit him. The collision caused damage to the bumper and grill.

Bruce was taken to the hospital, and he died from his injuries on January 14.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a video taken shortly after the crash showed the car was a silver or gray Chrysler 200 and a black man was driving it. As a result, a list of all silver or gray Chrysler 200 four door sedans registered or owned by black men in Leon and Gadsden counties was made. Additionally, the affidavit says all windshield repair shops in the area were contacted about the vehicle description.

A shop in Midway told troopers on Feb. 13 it replaced a windshield of a Chrysler 200, and photos were taken before the repair. The affidavit says the shop sent the photos to investigators, who found the damage consistent with the hit and run crash.

Investigators found the car was privately towed in Hillsborough County for an unrelated incident. The report showed the Chrysler had a Florida license plate number EJIF70 and was registered to Smith-Mosley.

Troopers interviewed Smith-Mosley on Feb. 18 while he was at his job at the Franklin Correctional Institute, and he denied involvement in the crash. A search warrant for the vehicle was obtained in Hillsborough County, and investigators found the car's grill in the trunk with possible blood spots and two receipts from the day of the crash.

One of the receipts was from the Walmart on North Monroe Street. Surveillance video was obtained from the Walmart, and it showed Smith-Mosley walking out of the store at 9:27 p.m.

The crash happened about a quarter of a mile south of there, which was also the direction of Smith-Mosley's home, at around 9:30 p.m.

The affidavit says a witness to the crash was interviewed on March 25, and they said they saw the pedestrian "fly through the air." She said the car was a silver vehicle, and she noticed the bumper and windshield were damaged when she drove by. She said she had a bad feeling about the crash, and returned to the scene. She saw the pedestrian still in the median, but the silver car and driver were not on scene.

The affidavit says troopers arrested Smith-Mosley as a result of this investigation.

