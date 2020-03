By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 22, 2020

As of Sunday morning, there are now 600 positive cases of the coronavirus. There are a reported 23 deaths in the state as well. 42% of the confirmed cases are in the 18-59 age group, and 31% of cases are in patients aged 60 and up.

There are 8 cases in Lowndes County, 4 in Polk County, and 2 in Tift County.

