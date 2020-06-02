UPDATE: Shooter who injured Calhoun County officer identified

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The man who shot five people, including a Calhoun County law enforcement officer, at a large "birthday bash" at the Powerhouse Drag Strip on Saturday has been identified.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Derrick Thompson, who is from Dothan, Alabama, was the deadly shooter.

Thompson shot 23-year-old Kendall Kirkland, who is also from Alabama, while they were fighting, the sheriff's office says. CCSO also says Thompson started to fire at deputies who had walked by the fight and started to intervene.

Law enforcement officers shot and killed Thompson on scene, the sheriff's office says.

Kirkland died from his injuries over the weekend, the sheriff's office says.

The other people who were shot received treatment at local hospitals and have since been released.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.