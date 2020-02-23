UPDATE: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Alachua County arrested, identified as victim's boyfriend

By: WCJB

February 23, 2020

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) — UPDATE: According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the suspect in Saturday's fatal hit-and-run has been arrested.

Officials say that 44-year-old Ryan Le Boss of Lake City was located and apprehended at his residence in Columbia County without incident approximately nine hours after the hit-and-run.

Boss was the boyfriend of the victim, identified as 48-year-old Eileen Bocca of Ocala.

Troopers made the arrest with assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

