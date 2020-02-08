UPS truck hit by train, driver seriously injured

By: Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A UPS truck was struck by a train in Georgia, sending the driver to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers told news outlets the truck and a CSX train collided Friday afternoon.

Preliminary findings suggest the UPS driver was attempting to cross the tracks before the train hit the truck. It’s unclear whether the driver saw the train coming. The train pushed the truck about 300 yards (274 meters) after impact.

Rogers said the truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released.

A UPS spokesman said the company’s “primary concern” is the well-being of their employee. A CSX spokesperson said no crew members were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

