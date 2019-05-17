U.S. Attorney moves to try Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith, J.T. Burnette together

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Attorney's office has filed a motion for a joint trial of all defendants involved in the corruption probe into Tallahassee. Those include Scott Maddox, Paige Carter-Smith, and John Thomas Burnette.

The government writes in the "racketeering conspiracy case," all of the defendants should be tried together.

The motion also says, "A single trial for joint defendants is presumed under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 14 absent a showing of prejudice. Defendant Burnette has made no such showing."

Burnette's trial date is currently set for June 17. His attorney, Tim Jansen, told WCTV after his initial hearing that Burnette had not waived his right to a speedy trial.

The government also writes that one trial of all three defendants "complies with this Circuit's rule that jointly indited co-conspirators be tried together, and is the most efficient use of judicial resources."

The prosecution requests that all three defendants be tried on November 4.

The motion argues that Burnette is seeking a severance that he is not entitled to, by asking for a June trial date.