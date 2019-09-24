US Coast Guard seizes $165M worth of cocaine on narco submarine

By: The Associated Press

September 24, 2019

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard will be offloading cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized from suspected drug smugglers in international waters.

The agency said in a news release that crews patrolling in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South American made dozens of interdictions, accruing more than 12,000 pounds (5443 kilograms) of cocaine. The drugs were to be offloaded Friday morning.

"There are no words to describe the feeling Valiant crew is experiencing right now,” said Cmdr. Matthew Waldron, Valiant’s Commanding Officer.

Waldron pointed out that within a single 24-hour period the crew crossed the equator for the first time and intercepted a "drug-laden." sub.

"Each in and of themselves is momentous events in any cutterman's career. Taken together, however, it is truly remarkably unprecedented," he added.

Commander John Christensen of the cutter Seneca says the “down range counter-drug operations are a vital component to the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security’s mission and our national security.”

