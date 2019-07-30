U.S. Marshals swarm Tallahassee home

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- U.S Marshals swarmed a house on Tallahassee's west side Tuesday morning.

Agents in bullet proof vests surrounded a home on Crosby Court, just off Nekoma Lane. A marked LCSO patrol car was parked out front amid many unmarked cars.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service says two people have been arrested as part of an ongoing federal investigation, but would not release any further details about who was arrested or why.

Marshals were on scene for hours as dozens of neighbors watched and took video on their cell phones.

