US capital hit by coronavirus outbreak; State Dept. warns against cruise ship travel

The nation’s capital and its surrounding area was dragged into the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend as a prominent Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended all activities when one of its senior leaders was identified as the first person in the city to test positive for the virus.

Almost every state in the United States has an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, affecting dozens of repatriated citizens. (Source: CDC/CNN)

The Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night. That is according to a statement from the Rev. Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector.

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.

Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total of confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.

Officials in California set to receive thousands from cruise ship hit by virus

Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Sunday that “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection has noted increased risk for infection from COVID-19 on cruise ships. Officials also warn those that do travel by cruise risk being quaratined by authorities in other countries.

Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble

Saudi Arabia has cut off air and sea travel to and from the kingdom to nine countries over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Authorities announced early Monday an immediate suspension of flights to and from the kingdom to Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Neighboring Qatar has halted travel to 15 nations.

Mideast stock markets also sharply fell over concerns about oil prices amid the outbreak. Boursa Kuwait shut down in 30 minutes of opening as stocks again dropped by 10%, the third-such emergency halt to trading in recent days.

It came as global oil prices suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War. Other Mideast markets fell as well as the new coronavirus has affected global energy prices and OPEC failed to make a production cut deal with Russia last week.

North Korea flies out foreign diplomats amid virus fight

A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia’s Far East as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have indicated thousands of people have been quarantined.

Seemingly dozens of passengers lined up at Pyongyang International Airport. North Korean health workers wearing white protective suits scanned them for fevers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were on the flight.

The North lifted a monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats last week, allowing them to leave the country if needed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.