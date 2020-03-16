US officials: foreign disinformation stoking virus fears; report of health agency cyberattack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aiming to stoking fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three U.S. officials say that federal officials began confronting what they said was a deliberate effort by a foreign entity to sow fear of a nationwide quarantine.

Agencies took coordinated action Sunday evening to deny that any such plans were in the offing.

They’re trying to calm a nation already on edge by disruptions to daily life caused by the virus.

The three U.S. officials did not name the foreign entity they believe to be responsible. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Bloomberg reported the Department of Health and Human Services had been the victim of a cyberattack. The attack appeared to be an effort to slow down their system but didn’t in a meaningful way, sources said.

The National Security Council tweeted late Sunday that “text message rumors” of a national quarantine were fake.

