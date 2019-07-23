USF: No remains found after first phase of anomalies research at Dozier

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Florida Department of State and University of South Florida issued a joint statement announcing the USF research team has concluded the first phase of its investigation of the 27 anomalies near the Dozier School for Boys and has found no evidence of human remains.

DOS and USF say the first phase of the investigation of the anomalies revealed mostly evidence of tree roots from a previously removed tree.

“I am grateful that Dr. Kimmerle and her team were able to quickly determine that no human remains are present at the site near the Dozier School for Boys where the 27 anomalies were identified,” said Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee. “The Department is committed to seeing the entirety of the investigation through.”

Further details of the investigation will be announced at a latter time, according to the DOS and USF.