USPS investigating mailbox theft at Thomasville Road post office

October 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service says it is investigating an incident where three blue collection boxes were broken into at the Killearn Station Post Office on Thomasville Road.

The post office closed at noon on Saturday, so investigators say the break-in happened between then and Monday morning. The postal inspector was notified about the break-in first thing Monday morning.

Investigators say there was still some mail in the boxes, and it's unknown when that mail was dropped. A sign alerting customers and employees about the incident will be posted at the post office.

The post inspector says if anyone placed mail in those boxes over the weekend, they are advised to monitor their bank accounts, credit cards and other information that may have been compromised.

A post office spokesperson says this is probably the only theft from a blue postal box they've reported in more than a year.

If customers see any activity on their credit cards or checking accounts, please contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

